Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing bandits who ripped off pickup in Lake Panasoffkee

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen recently in Lake Panasoffkee.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the victims reported hearing the 2004 black Ford F-350 start up at about 3:40 a.m. and leave their residence. The truck was bearing Michigan license tag CHS8788. It has a black oval decal on the driver’s side back windshield that says, “Don’t tread on me,” as well as a black foldable tonneau cover, a B&W fifth-wheel gooseneck hitch and a light bar attached to the front bumper.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Ashley McCaig at (352) 793-2621. To make an anonymous tip, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 5168.