Wildwood officials approve two high-density housing developments

Wildwood commissioners have approved two high-density housing developments.

They endorsed a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for PepperTree Terrace Apartments, which will nearly double the size of the apartment complex along U.S. 301.

They also approved a plan amendment and rezoning for The Keys at Wildwood, north of County Road 466 about 800 feet west of the intersection of County Road 203 and U.S. 301.

The PepperTree project would add 244 apartments on about 12 acres north of the current 300-unit complex.

Apartments would be arranged in six buildings of no more than 32 units each encircling a storm water pond. Parking, a pool and clubhouse also are featured along with two pet parks and a walking trail.

Two driveways will provide access from the east and the southwest side of the development. The developer will be responsible for a 40-foot extension of the northbound left turn land on U.S. 301 and traffic signals may be installed later at the highway intersection with PepperTree Lane.

Under the agreement with the city, the developer has two years to begin construction. The owner is Early Retirement LLC and the applicant is Forge Capital Partners and Peter Collins.

PepperTree, built in 2011, offers one- to three-bedroom apartments and a recent study found it was the only market-rate apartment complex in Wildwood. Some apartments rent for $900 to $1,200 monthly.

The Keys at Wildwood will be a 200-unit, multi-family complex on about nine acres, expected to include 31 elementary school students and 26 middle and high school students. The developer is BDG SP of Sumter LLC.

These two projects are among several designed to provide workforce housing. Other projects include Triumph South, located south of County Road 462 along County Road 127, and Wildwood Preserve, where 126 apartments are planned along Powell Road.