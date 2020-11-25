Wildwood police arrest man with drugs sitting on trampoline

Wildwood police arrested a man with drugs who was sitting on a trampoline.

Officers were called Monday afternoon to a home in the 800 block of Stanley Avenue where they found 33-year-old Joshua Sean Reitsma in the front yard sitting on the trampoline, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A hat, cell phone and a pack of cigarettes were on the trampoline next to him. He told police the items were his.

A vape pen containing THC oil was found in the pack of cigarettes.

Reitsma was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.