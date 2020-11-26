Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home Health

21% of local COVID-19 cases in long-term care centers and correctional facilities

Larry D. Croom

Twenty-one percent of all COVID-19 cases in the local area have been identified in either long-term care centers or correctional facilities.

That’s according to statistics released Wednesday by The Florida Department of Health. Those numbers show that of the 26,254 cases that had been reported in the tri-county area as of Wednesday, 5,512 fell into those two categories.

Of those, 2,163 cases have been identified in area long-term care centers. Seventy-five of those cases are at facilities in and around The Villages and include:

  • Avante at Leesburg Inc. (10 residents and two staff members);
  • Chatham Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in The Villages (two staff members);
  • Freedom Pointe Assisted Living in The Villages (one resident who transferred out of the facility);
  • Freedom Pointe Health Center in The Villages (three staff members);
  • Hampton ALF at Belleview LLC (three residents who transferred out of the facility);
  • Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing in Lady Lake (one resident who transferred out of the facility and two staff members);
  • Harbor Chase of Wildwood (two residents who transferred out of the facility);
  • Lady Lake Specialty Care (27 residents who have transferred out of the facility);
  • Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Oxford (three staff members);
  • Prestige Manner in Belleview (three residents who transferred out of the facility);
  • Prestige Manner III in Belleview (one staff member);
  • South Campus Care Center in Leesburg (six residents and one staff member);
  • The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages (two residents who transferred out of the facility); and
  • Vista Lake in Leesburg (six residents who transferred out of the facility).

In addition, 3,349 cases have been identified at tri-county correctional facilities. Some of those, which are divided among inmates and staff members, include:

  • 121 at the federal prison in Coleman (13 inmates and 108 staff members);
  • 1,083 at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala (1,005 inmates and 78 staff members);
  • 349 at Marion Correctional Institution in Ocala (313 inmates and 36 staff members); and
  • 158 at Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell (107 inmates and 51 staff members).

Statewide, nine percent of the 961,676 COVID-19 cases have been identified at long-term care facilities and correctional facilities. Of those, six percent – 55,636 – are at nursing homes and similar centers and three percent – 25,586 – are among those incarcerated and the staff members at those prison facilities.

