A 22-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Thanksgiving morning in Sumter County.

The Clermont man had been walking in the roadway at about 4 a.m. on State Road 50 west of County Road 751 near Tarrytown when he was struck by the eastbound SUV driven by a 33-year-old man from Groveland, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.