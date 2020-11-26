Convicted sex offender from Ohio registers permanent address in The Villages

A convicted sex offender from Ohio has registered a permanent address in The Villages.

David Michael Schell, 36, on Monday registered an address at 2020 Cristo Road in the Village of Santo Domingo, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Schell was convicted in 2005 in Lorain County, Ohio of attempted gross sexual imposition.

He stands 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos.

He has not registered a motor vehicle.

The property tax bill for the home is mailed to an address in Norton, Ohio.