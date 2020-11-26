Thursday, November 26, 2020
Donated bicycles can light up Christmas for children in need

Dave Lawrence

Dave Lawrence

It is that time of year” again. The bicycle clubs in The Villages are preparing to support the Sumter County Sheriffs Annual Bicycle Collection. For almost two decades, the cycling community has helped fix up gently used bicycles donated by Villagers for children and disadvantaged adults at Christmas time.

This year the date for collecting and repairing these bikes is from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday, Dec. 4 at the Lake Miona Recreation Center.  The north end of the parking lot will become an outdoor bicycle drop-off, repair and transport facility. The bikes will be unloaded, washed, tires inflated, test ridden, minor repairs made (by volunteers from The Villages cycling community) then loaded onto trailers to be distributed by the sheriffs office in time for Christmas.

If you have a gently used bicycle you would like to donate, please drop it off at the Lake Miona Recreation Center at the above time and date. If you will not be available at that time, you can deliver your bike to the Sumter County Sheriffs Office on County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard anytime.  In recent years, Villagers who want to support the campaign have purchased bikes from an area bike shop or one of the big box stores and delivered the boxed bikes to the Sheriff’s Office or on the day of the collection.  Small bikes are always in high demand at Christmas.

On the day of the collection, a limited number of bikes can be picked up by calling (352) 259-2611. This number only works on the day of the collection. Every effort will be made to pick up your donation.

If you have questions, please email me at [email protected] or call the Sumter County Sheriffs Villages Office at (352) 689-4604.

Villager Dave Lawrence helps coordinate the Sumter County Sheriffs Annual Bicycle Collection.

News

Long-term care residents will be first to receive vaccines in Sumter County

Sumter County is planning for COVID-19 vaccinations and has prepared a list of long-term care facilities where residents and staff will be among the first to receive the vaccine. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Large sinkhole opens up near postal facility in The Villages

A large sinkhole has opened up near a postal facility in The Villages.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across Villages area

Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly disease continue to be reported in and around The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Harbor Hills woman arrested after crashing in roundabout in The Villages

A Harbor Hills woman was arrested after crashing in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Best Buy manager foils employee’s attempt to steal Samsung Galaxy phones

A manager at Best Buy in Lady Lake foiled an employee’s alleged attempt to steal Samsung Galaxy phones from the store.
Read more
News

Wildwood officials approve two high-density housing developments

Wildwood commissioners have approved two high-density housing developments. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Jealous Oxford man jailed after allegedly writing curse words on lady friend’s car

A jealous Oxford man was jailed after allegedly writing curse words on a lady friend’s car.
Read more
News

Long-term care residents will be first to receive vaccines in Sumter County

Sumter County is planning for COVID-19 vaccinations and has prepared a list of long-term care facilities where residents and staff will be among the first to receive the vaccine. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Large sinkhole opens up near postal facility in The Villages

A large sinkhole has opened up near a postal facility in The Villages.
Read more
Belted Kingfisher On Branch

This belted kingfisher was spotted resting on a branch. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Great Egret With A Snack

This great egret was spotted taking off with a snack in its mouth. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
White Pelicans Fishing With Wood Storks Watching

White pelicans are back fishing in local ponds, but the wood storks on shore don't look too happy about it. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
The fascist regime of Donald Trump has ended

Villager Linda Hallinan is back with a Letter to the Editor and proclaims that, “The fascist regime of Donald Trump has ended.”
Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Harbor Hills woman arrested after crashing in roundabout in The Villages

A Harbor Hills woman was arrested after crashing in a roundabout in The Villages.
Blood pressure during and after exercise

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that high blood pressure puts you at increased risk for suffering a heart attack or stroke and damaging every organ in your body. Lowering high blood pressure helps to protect you from these complications.
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
73 °

