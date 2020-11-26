Thursday, November 26, 2020
The Villages
Motorcyclist jailed after caught riding in Summerfield with suspended license

Larry D. Croom

William Allen Wallace

A Summerfield motorcyclist found himself behind bars late Tuesday morning after being stopped for having no license tag.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was working a traffic enforcement detail when he spotted the 2007 blue and white Yamaha motorcycle traveling north in the 15000 block of S.E. 103rd Avenue. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the motorcyclist, 31-year-old William Allen Wallace, who produced a Florida identification card when asked for his driver’s license.

Wallace told deputies that his license was suspended. A records check showed:

  • Suspensions on Aug. 15, 2016 for failure to pay traffic fines in Marion County;
  • Cancellation on Nov. 3, 2016;
  • Revoked on Oct. 22, 2018 for a controlled substance violation in Marion County;
  • Suspended Dec. 17, 2018 for failure to pay a court financial obligation;
  • Suspended March 11, 2019 for failure to pay a court financial obligation; and
  • Adjudication withheld/conviction on Sept. 29, 2019 for driving while license suspended or revoked.

The records check also showed that the motorcycle Wallace was riding wasn’t registered and had no tag assigned to it, a sheriff’s office report states.

Wallace was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with driving with license suspended or revoked and failing to register a motor vehicle. He was released early Wednesday morning on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

