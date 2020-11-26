Patrick H. Hoey Jr., age 78, of The Villages, FL passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Cornerstone Hospice.

Pat was born October 20, 1942 in Biloxi, MS to Dr. Patrick and Elizabeth (Costella) Hoey. Following graduation from Parks College of St. Louis University in 1963,

Pat was commissioned in the United States Air Force. He married Patricia Frechette on February 29, 1964.

Pat served as a hospital administrator in the Air Force for 21 years. During this time, he served in the Medical Service Corps in Vietnam and earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Florida. After retiring as a major from the Air Force, Pat spent a combined 20 years as a hospital administrator at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL and Bothwell Regional Medical Center in Sedalia, MO.

Patrick and Patricia moved to Florida in 2008, settling in the Village of Glenwood.

Pat loved music, he played guitar and sang both solo and in groups. He was a talented photographer, and his home and those of his children are decorated with his pictures, many of them taken during his travels with Patricia.

Pat was proud of his Irish heritage and St. Patrick’s Day was always a joyous, festive occasion in the Hoey household.

Pat was a generous, caring person of deep faith and more than anything else, he cherished the time he and Patricia spent with their children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Pat is survived by Patricia, his loving wife of 56 years; three children – Patrick (Andrea) of Urbana, IL; Aline (Bill) of Lawrence, KS; and Meaghan (Josh) Shultz of Kansas City, KS; seven grandchildren – Joshua, Liam, Michael, Grant, Honora, Audrey and Kathleen Ann; siblings Chris and Marybeth and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Patrick and Elizabeth Hoey and a daughter, Mary Ann.

Given COVID restrictions, a small service will be held at a future date in The Villages with an inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery sometime in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Patrick Hoey at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.