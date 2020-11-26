Pops Chorus Folk Quartet driveway concerts raise money for local charities

The Pops Chorus Folk Quartet has held a series of driveway concerts to raise money to help local charities.

The quartet has performed eight driveway concerts since June, raising more than $3,700 for charities including SoZo Kids and The Villages support group Friends of SoZo Kids, the Wildwood Food Kitchen and the Wildwood Boosters Scholarship Fund.

The group has two more concerts planned in December, both of which will benefit Friends of SoZo Kids.

“These performances will include both our usual genre of the folk songs and other popular songs of the great folk era, as well as a number of everyone’s favorite holiday songs,” said quartet member Bill Davis of the Village of St. Charles.

The group also includes Woody High of the Village of Hillsborough, Jack Strite of the Village of Bonnybrook and Bill McGaughey of the Village of Santiago.