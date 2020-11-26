Roberta “Bobsy” Shand McGuire passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, at her home in The Villages. She was born in 1935 and raised in Patchogue, NY by her parents, Harvey and Ethel Shand.

Roberta was raised on Bailey Avenue with her younger siblings, Ethel and Harvey. Ethel passed away a few years ago and Harvey currently lives in California with his wife Paige and their family.

Roberta had two children, William R. Howe and Kathleen Howe. She later married Eugene McGuire on November 30, 1968 and moved to Cranston, RI where they had one son, Eugene Michael McGuire. In 1976 they moved to Ridgewood, NJ and remained there until 2000 when they moved to The Villages, FL.

Roberta is survived by her husband Eugene McGuire, her son Billy Howe and his wife Carol of Blue Point, NY, her daughter Kathie Howe of Port Orange, FL, and her son Gene McGuire and his wife Kate of Vienna, VA. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren (Kelly, Charles, Bailey, Billy, Reagan, and Jack) and 2 great grandchildren (Emily and Olivia).

Roberta was and always will be a constant reminder of what it’s like to be an amazing woman, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and over all human being. She was a loving, caring, generous, and selfless woman with a heart of gold and a fabulous sense of humor.

There are no services planned at this time.

God saw you getting tired

when a cure was not to be.

So He closed his arms

around you and whispered

“Come to Me”.

You didn’t deserve what

you went through,

so He gave you rest.

God’s garden must be beautiful:

He only takes the best.

And when we saw you sleeping,

so peaceful and

free from pain,

we could not wish you back

to suffer that again.