The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s charity food pantry is up and running for the holidays.

Donations of nonperishable food items are being sought to make holiday boxes for families in need in Sumter County, many of whom are struggling with financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sheriff’s office will accept donations beginning Monday, Nov. 30 through Dec. 23 at the annex office, located at 8035 E. County Road 466. For more information, call (352) 689-4600.