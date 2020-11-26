Thursday, November 26, 2020
The Villages
Sumter sheriff warns residents of scam calls demanding money to avoid arrest

Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning Villagers and area residents to be aware of a scam involving a fake deputy.

Residents have reported receiving calls that involve demands for money to avoid being arrested on contempt of court charges. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office promises that its personnel will never call anyone demanding money in lieu of being arrested.

Anyone who receives one of these scam calls should not provide any personal information of send payment of any kind. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the sheriff’s office directly (352) 569-1600.

