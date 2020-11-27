Friday, November 27, 2020
5-year-old dies after crash in which she was passenger in Summerfield woman’s SUV

Larry D. Croom

A five-year-old girl who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a Summerfield woman that was involved in a recent Citrus County crash has died.

Three Ocala residents also were involved in the four-vehicle crash on Monday that took place when a southbound sedan driven by a 17-year-old Ocala girl failed to slow for stopped traffic on County Road 491, north of W. Hampshire Boulevard. The teenager slammed into the back of a stationary SUV driven by a 60-year-old Ocala woman, a Florida Highway Patrol report states.

A sport utility vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Summerfield woman swerved to the left to avoid colliding with the sedan and entered the path of an oncoming sedan driven by a 66-year-old Ocala woman. The SUV driven by the Summerfield woman then collided with both of the sedans, the FHP report says.

The Summerfield woman and a 30-year-old female passenger from Beverly Hills remain in serious condition. Neither of the adults nor the 5-year-old who initially suffered critical injuries were wearing their seat belts, the FHP report says.

The 66-year-old driver of the second sedan involved in the crash was seriously injured and also wasn’t wear a seat belt, the FHP report says. Both the 17-year-old and 60-year-old drivers were wearing seat belts and escaped injury, according to the report.

