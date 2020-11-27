The Allamanda Recreation Center, including the outdoor courts and family pool, will be closed for maintenance on Saturday, Dec. 5. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Allamanda Recreation Center at 750-1941.
Allamanda Recreation Center and pool will be closed next week
The Allamanda Recreation Center, including the outdoor courts and family pool, will be closed for maintenance on Saturday, Dec. 5. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
Related Articles
News
Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters set to be arraigned next month
A Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home will be arraigned next month in Lake County Court.
Health
Tips to avoid dangers of Christmas shopping during COVID-19 pandemic
With COVID-19 still running rampant, this very well could be the strangest and most dangerous Christmas shopping season any of us has ever faced. We've got tips to help you stay safe.
News
5-year-old dies after crash in which she was passenger in Summerfield woman’s SUV
A five-year-old girl who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a Summerfield woman that was involved in a recent Citrus County crash has died.
Crime
Weirsdale woman arrested with methamphetamine after traffic stop at Wawa
A Weirsdale woman was arrested with methamphetamine after a traffic stop at Wawa.
News
Used bicycles to be collected at Lake Miona Rec Center for Christmas giveaway
The bicycle clubs in The Villages are preparing to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annual Bicycle Collection.
News
Village of Bradford swimming pool to be closed Monday morning for cleaning
The Village of Bradford swimming pool will be closed on the morning of Monday, Nov. 30 for cleaning.
Health
21% of local COVID-19 cases in long-term care centers and correctional facilities
Twenty-one percent of all COVID-19 cases in the local have been identified in either long-term care centers or correctional facilities.
More Headlines
Health
Tips to avoid dangers of Christmas shopping during COVID-19 pandemic
With COVID-19 still running rampant, this very well could be the strangest and most dangerous Christmas shopping season any of us has ever faced. We've got tips to help you stay safe.
News
5-year-old dies after crash in which she was passenger in Summerfield woman’s SUV
A five-year-old girl who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a Summerfield woman that was involved in a recent Citrus County crash has died.
Photos
Photos
Long-Tailed Skipper On Flower At Fenney Nature Trail
This long-tailed skipper was visiting a flower at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos
Red-Shouldered Hawk Watching Over Village Of Collier
This red-shouldered hawk was checking out the scenery in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Photos
Belted Kingfisher On Branch
This belted kingfisher was spotted resting on a branch. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
My head is about to explode over Trump bashing
A Village of Pennecamp resident says his head is about to explode over two previous letter writers who “bashed” President Trump. Read his response.
Business
Business
Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport
Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Crime
Crime
Weirsdale woman arrested with methamphetamine after traffic stop at Wawa
A Weirsdale woman was arrested with methamphetamine after a traffic stop at Wawa.
Opinions
Health
Eating lots of sugar may damage your colon
A new study found that mice fed diets high in sugar developed severe colitis by increasing harmful colon bacteria and decreasing healthful colon bacteria. What does that mean for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin has the answer.
Top Stories
News
Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters set to be arraigned next month
A Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home will be arraigned next month in Lake County Court.
Health
Tips to avoid dangers of Christmas shopping during COVID-19 pandemic
With COVID-19 still running rampant, this very well could be the strangest and most dangerous Christmas shopping season any of us has ever faced. We've got tips to help you stay safe.
News
5-year-old dies after crash in which she was passenger in Summerfield woman’s SUV
A five-year-old girl who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a Summerfield woman that was involved in a recent Citrus County crash has died.
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
My head is about to explode over Trump bashing
A Village of Pennecamp resident says his head is about to explode over two previous letter writers who “bashed” President Trump. Read his response.
Letters to the Editor
The square and masks
A Village of Summerhill resident has a message for a fellow Villager who has said he feels uncomfortable visiting the town squares.
Letters to the Editor
Election isn’t over until Constitutional requirements met
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident reminds us of the process for counting the electoral vote.
Crime
Crime
Weirsdale woman arrested with methamphetamine after traffic stop at Wawa
A Weirsdale woman was arrested with methamphetamine after a traffic stop at Wawa.
Crime
Sumter sheriff warns residents of scam calls demanding money to avoid arrest
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning Villagers and area residents to be aware of a scam involving a fake deputy.
Crime
Confused DUI suspect in Cadillac arrested at country store on State Road 44
A confused drunk driving suspect in a Cadillac was arrested at a rural country store on State Road 44 in Sumter County.