Sex offender registers address at home near family pool in The Villages

A sex offender has registered a temporary address at home near a family pool in The Villages.

Nelson Hurrican Cintron, 42, on Nov. 13 registered a temporary address at 1729 Lake Miona Drive in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The home is located near the Bridgeport Recreation Center which includes a family pool.

Cintron was sentenced in 2007 in U.S. District Court to 180 months in prison for distribution of child pornography. He was arrested on Jan. 22, 2007 after the execution of a federal search warrant.

Cintron came to the attention of local law enforcement officials as a result of sexually explicit chats Cintron was having with someone Cintron believed to be a 14-year-old girl from Ohio. In reality, Cintron was communicating with an undercover detective from the New Waterford, Ohio Police Department. During the course of these sexually explicit chats, Cintron sent child pornography to the undercover detective.

Unbeknownst to the undercover in Ohio, Cintron was also engaged in sexually explicit chats with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl from California. In fact, however, Cintron was communicating with another undercover officer in California. Cintron sent child pornography to the California undercover officer as well.

The Ohio detective introduced Cintron to someone Cintron believed to be a 14-year-old girl in Plantation. In reality, Cintron was communicating with an undercover detective who was part of the Broward LEACH (Law Enforcement Against Child Harm) Task Force. Cintron immediately began having sexually explicit conversations with the detective. Cintron discussed meeting with the detective on several occasions.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Cintron’s home, resulting in the seizure of Cintron’s computers. A forensic examination of the computers confirmed Cintron was the individual communicating with the various law enforcement officers. Further examination revealed the presence of several videos portraying adult males having intercourse with girls as young as 5.