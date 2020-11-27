Weirsdale woman arrested with methamphetamine after traffic stop at Wawa

A Weirsdale woman was arrested with methamphetamine after a traffic stop at Wawa.

Bridgit Rene Rooney, 48, was driving a gray Ford pickup at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at Morse Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate. A traffic stop was initiated at the nearby Wawa convenience store and gas station. The deputy found that Rooney was driving on a suspended license.

Rooney claimed she had recently purchased the truck and did not have a license plate.

A search of the vehicle turned up a plastic bag containing methamphetamine.

She was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of methamphetamine. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.