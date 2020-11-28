Saturday, November 28, 2020
Home Health

Another local COVID-19 death as new cases cropping up across tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

Another local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to pop up across the tri-county area.

The latest fatality was a resident of Lake County. No specific information about that victim was provided Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up nine for a total of 1,228;
  • Leesburg up five for a total of 1,762;
  • Lady Lake up four for a total of 487;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 574;
  • Wildwood up one for a total of 528;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 176; and
  • Belleview up one for a total of 497.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,428 cases – an increase of 16 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,922 men, 1,468 women, 19 non-residents and 19 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 803 in correctional facilities. There have been 95 deaths and 319 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 1,110 cases – an increase of nine in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, other cases have been identified in Coleman (718), Bushnell (431, 158 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 107 inmates and 51 staff members), Webster (137), Lake Panasoffkee (106), Center Hill (75), Sumterville (69) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (52). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 119 cases among 12 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 26,896 – increase of 149
  • Men: 12,110
  • Women: 14,461
  • Non-residents: 153
  • People listed as unknown: 172
  • Deaths: 728
  • Hospitalizations: 2,316

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,531 – increase of 59
  • Men: 4,841
  • Women: 5,455
  • Non-residents: 95
  • People listed as unknown: 140
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 741
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 283
  • Deaths: 254
  • Hospitalizations: 832
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,802), Leesburg (1,762), Tavares (936), Eustis (888) and Mount Dora (822). The Villages also is reporting 60 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 12,937 – increase of 74
  • Men: 5,347
  • Women: 7,538
  • Non-residents: 39
  • People listed as unknown: 13
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,202
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,267
  • Deaths: 379
  • Hospitalizations: 1,165
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (10,069), Summerfield (574), Dunnellon (511), Belleview (497) and Citra (226). The Villages is reporting 58 cases. A total of 1,432 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (114) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 985,297 cases – an increase of 6,277 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 969,813 are residents. A total of 56,079 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,650 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 18,677 deaths and 54,591 people have been hospitalized.

