Deadline nears for applicants for CDD 1 Board of Supervisors

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which is vacant because Supervisor Paul Sykes did not seek re-election.

The unexpired term runs through November 2024.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the district, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.” To obtain additional information you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk at (352) 751-3939 or obtain a copy of the application at this LINK

Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages.

The board of supervisors will interview applicants during a meeting to be held at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at Savannah Center.