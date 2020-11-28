Francis Eugene Cave

Francis “Sonny” Eugene Cave, 79, of Summerfield passed from this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born in Frankfort, Indiana he was the son of the late Francis R. and Elsie H. (Seabolt) Cave.

Francis was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War serving from 1960-64. Following his military service, he was a machine operator for Torin Products of Rochester, IN. He was married to Marjorie (Harvey) Cave for 25 years before she passed in 1996.

Francis married Mary Pastowski. They enjoyed fun times together as they settled in Summerfield. Francis enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially, bowling. He worked for several years at the Fiesta Bowl in Spanish Springs. Regrettably, his wife Mary passed in 2018.

Francis leaves his loving son, Brian Eugene Cave and wife Angela of Fort Wayne, IN; four grandchildren, Britttany Denton, David Smith, Brian Bruce, Courtnee Dice; two sisters, Bonnie Andreasen, Carol Guy and a brother, Terry Cave.

Committal Service with Military Honors will be held later in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.