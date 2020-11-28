Get Publix face mask information correct

To the Editor:

In response to a Letter to the Editor from Sal De Prima:

Publix does require face masks. Google Publix and the following is from Publix policy.

“Does Publix require customers to wear face coverings?”

“As of July 21, 2020, face coverings are required for customers at all Publix locations.

Throughout this pandemic, we’ve implemented a number of process changes in our stores to safeguard the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

Enough said. Wear you mask.

Donald Simson

Village of Santiago