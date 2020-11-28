Richard Hayden

Richard “Dickie” Hayden, 92, originally from Derby, Conn., raised his family in Monroe, Conn., and retired in The Villages in Florida passed away on Oct. 25, 2020.

He was a devoted family man and had a life long passion for the game of softball. His professional career started as a young man. He played professional softball until he started a family and then he continued the sport at the state and local level until the age of 86. Dickie was labeled as the “table setter.” His skill, speed and determination enabled him to set the stage for the power hitters whose job was to drive him home. His life long motto was, “Keep moving”.

He loved his family and was a beloved husband to his late wife Phyllis Hayden. He will be missed by his three daughters

Laura Maclean, Donna Kalanick, Cheryl Hayden, his six grandchildren and his one great-grandchild.