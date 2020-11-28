Ronald Francis Gangloff, 70, of The Villages peacefully passed away November 22, 2020. Ronald was born on March 30, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA, son to the late Francis E. and Ada Mary Eastburn Gangloff. He was also preceded by the love of his life, wife, Andree Francine Weston Gangloff.

He graduated from Father Judge High School and worked for Purex Corporation in Philadelphia, PA which later took him to Marion, Ohio where he retired as a Warehouse Production Manager for the same company and achieved a life dream of being the owner of Village Pizza Shop in Caledonia, Ohio. Along with the Pizza Shop, some of the things he loved included golfing, hunting, fishing, kayaking, and celebrating a win for the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers and Phillies and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved his Villages life and friends whether it was Tuesday poker nights with friends and great food, or enjoying a great find at a yard sale.

Ron is survived by a daughter Melissa Nolan (Kevin), granddaughter; Riley, grandsons; Kevin, Sean, Ryan and Shane all of Richboro, PA, Stepsons; Eric Lacher (Helen) grandsons: Luc, Zac, Alec all of Apopka, FL, Vincent Lacher (Deborah), grandsons: Gavin, Gunnar, Griffin, Garrett of Mentor, OH, Todd Lacher (Emily Foor) granddaughters: Julianne, Sarah, Abby Brown all of Sunbury, OH.