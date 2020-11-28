Saturday, November 28, 2020
81.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Tax collector’s renewal notice makes no sense

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Just received in the mail from Randy Mask Sumter County Tax Collector notice of renewal for license plate renewal. If I pay by mail, one of the plates is $46.85, but if I pay in person it is $46.10.
Help me with the logic that it costs less to pay a clerk to process my payment in person, rather than receiving an envelope in the mail that can be opened and processed as time might permit.
Granted the convenience of not having to go to a location might be worth time saved. But then again the location  has someone that is paid to monitor the lobby $$$$ which adds to the in person costs.
Splain that logic

Bart Zoellner
Village of Harmeswood of Belle Aire

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for getting rid of the trolls

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for getting rid of the trolls
Read more
Letters to the Editor

My head is about to explode over Trump bashing

A Village of Pennecamp resident says his head is about to explode over two previous letter writers who “bashed” President Trump. Read his response.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The square and masks

A Village of Summerhill resident has a message for a fellow Villager who has said he feels uncomfortable visiting the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Election isn’t over until Constitutional requirements met

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident reminds us of the process for counting the electoral vote.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Publix is misleading the customer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident offers a critique of the mask policy at Publix.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

History tells us we will survive and prosper

A Village of Country Club Hills resident offers a prescription for getting past the political noise and realizing that America will survive and prosper. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

COVID is not ‘deadly’ to children

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with a headline that appeared on Villages-News.com with regard to COVID-19 at a local school.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

8 more local COVID-19 deaths as local cases increasing at rapid pace

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to spike in and around The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Father who inflicted brain bleed on infant sentenced in 2019 incident in The Villages

A father who inflicted a brain bleed on his infant daughter has been sentenced in the 2019 incident which occurred in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Long-Tailed Skipper On Flower At Fenney Nature Trail

This long-tailed skipper was visiting a flower at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk Watching Over Village Of Collier

This red-shouldered hawk was checking out the scenery in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Belted Kingfisher On Branch

This belted kingfisher was spotted resting on a branch. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for getting rid of the trolls

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for getting rid of the trolls
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sex offender registers address at home near family pool in The Villages

A sex offender has registered a temporary address at a home near a family pool in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

You’ve got a problem when your wife says you can’t hear her

Columnist Barry Evans writes that a few years ago the Blonde in the house was complaining that he was not hearing her. It started him on a journey that has become a rite of passage for many Villagers.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Sex offender registers address at home near family pool in The Villages

A sex offender has registered a temporary address at a home near a family pool in The Villages.
Read more
Health

8 more local COVID-19 deaths as local cases increasing at rapid pace

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to spike in and around The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Father who inflicted brain bleed on infant sentenced in 2019 incident in The Villages

A father who inflicted a brain bleed on his infant daughter has been sentenced in the 2019 incident which occurred in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for getting rid of the trolls

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for getting rid of the trolls
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Tax collector’s renewal notice makes no sense

A Village of Harmeswood of Belle Aire resident is shaking his head after receiving a notice from the Sumter County Tax Collector’s office. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

My head is about to explode over Trump bashing

A Village of Pennecamp resident says his head is about to explode over two previous letter writers who “bashed” President Trump. Read his response.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sex offender registers address at home near family pool in The Villages

A sex offender has registered a temporary address at a home near a family pool in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Father who inflicted brain bleed on infant sentenced in 2019 incident in The Villages

A father who inflicted a brain bleed on his infant daughter has been sentenced in the 2019 incident which occurred in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Weirsdale woman arrested with methamphetamine after traffic stop at Wawa

A Weirsdale woman was arrested with methamphetamine after a traffic stop at Wawa.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,905FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,753FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
81.2 ° F
82.4 °
81 °
54 %
1.6mph
75 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
60 °
Wed
58 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment