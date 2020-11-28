Tax collector’s renewal notice makes no sense

To the Editor:

Just received in the mail from Randy Mask Sumter County Tax Collector notice of renewal for license plate renewal. If I pay by mail, one of the plates is $46.85, but if I pay in person it is $46.10.

Help me with the logic that it costs less to pay a clerk to process my payment in person, rather than receiving an envelope in the mail that can be opened and processed as time might permit.

Granted the convenience of not having to go to a location might be worth time saved. But then again the location has someone that is paid to monitor the lobby $$$$ which adds to the in person costs.

Splain that logic

Bart Zoellner

Village of Harmeswood of Belle Aire