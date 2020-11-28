Saturday, November 28, 2020
Villager’s shotgun toting daughter upgrades from public defender

Meta Minton

Heather Saunders

A Villager’s daughter who is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors has upgraded her legal representation.

Heather Saunders, 32, who lives with her father at 715 Camelia Court on the Historic Side of The Villages, has retained local criminal defense attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey. She has a strong track record of negotiating successful outcomes for clients, including getting a well-known fitness trainer’s drug charges thrown out, winning an acquittal in a Villages couple’s son’s stalking case, and helping a Villager escape prosecution in a battle with her husband over pickleball. Saunders had been represented by the public defender’s office before hiring Spivey earlier this month.

Jaimie Washo Spivey

Neighbors called police after Saunders approached neighbors in an “aggressive manner,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Saunders “racked” the shotgun and dared the women to call the police. The women ran into the house and took cover by the cabinets on the kitchen floor.

Police officers arrived on the scene and at gunpoint ordered Saunders to put down the black Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun. The shotgun and its ammunition were seized by the police. Saunders was handcuffed and she was found to be in possession of two pocket knives, one in her boot and the other in the pocket of her jeans. Saunders began crying and told police she was not going to hurt the women. The North Carolina native appeared to be “extremely intoxicated.”

Saunders’ father told police she had come home from a gun range and was unloading the shotgun.

Saunders remains free on $10,000 bond. A condition of her bond calls for Saunders to have no contact with the neighbors at whom she allegedly pointed the shotgun.

