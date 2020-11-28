Wendy’s restaurant coming to location at Southern Trace Plaza

A new Wendy’s restaurant is coming to a location at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

The fast food restaurant will be located near Starbucks. This will be Wendy’s second location here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The first Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area of The Villages dates back to the 1990s and was one of the first chain restaurants here. Last year, a Wendy’s restaurant opened at Trailwinds Plaza on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Wendy’s was founded in 1969 in Columbus, Ohio by Dave Thomas, who starred in 800 commercials promoting the chain. Thomas named the restaurant after his fourth child, Melinda Lou “Wendy” Thomas.

Today, there are more than 6,700 Wendy’s restaurants, making it the third-largest hamburger fast-food chain behind Burger King and McDonald’s.