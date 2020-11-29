Sunday, November 29, 2020
Audrie D. Bloomfield

Staff Report

Audrie D. Bloomfield

Audrie D. Bloomfield, age 94, formerly of The Villages, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Wesley Health Care in Saratoga, NY. She was born on December 5, 1925 in Galesburg, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Edith (Knight) DeBois.

Audrie retired from AT&G Manufacturing in Farmington, Michigan where she was a secretary.

Audrie was an avid reader and cross word enthusiast. While still living in Michigan she was an active member of the Buttons and Bows square dance group in Traverse City. She and her husband resided in Villa De la Ramona in the Villages, Florida, for many years where Audrie enjoyed participating in her neighborhood golf group and other neighborhood events.

Audrie was the beloved wife for 72 years of the late Donald Bloomfield, a survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. She was loving mother of Gayle (Ken) Stankiewicz and the late David Bloomfield and Janet Umberger; doting grandmother of Angela King, Wendy Carpenter and Kristy Beach, Roxanne Farrell, Ryan Cole and Daren Cole; great-grandmother of Ashleigh, Chelsei, Gabe, Emily and Shelby.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Audrie’s name to the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum or sponsor a wreath for Wreaths Across America at the Saratoga National Cemetery.

