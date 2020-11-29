COVID-19 and mask misinformation

To the Editor:

After reading Mr. Kastura’s opinion and Sal De Prima’s Letter to the Editor, I’m shocked at their attacks on the press and Publix.

Publix is a private store and if they require a face covering that is their prerogative. If you’re so inconsiderate of others that you think this is a joke or hoax that you wouldn’t protect someone else, shame on you.

Secondly, the statement that COVID-19 doesn’t kill children is false. Look in other states and countries. COVID-19 doesn’t care about race, age, religion. It’s a killer. The State of Florida and the world are much larger than The Villages, let’s start protecting them.

Patrick Connors

Venice, FL