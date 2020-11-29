Sunday, November 29, 2020
78.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 and mask misinformation

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After reading Mr. Kastura’s opinion and Sal De Prima’s Letter to the Editor, I’m shocked at their attacks on the press and Publix.
Publix is a private store and if they require a face covering that is their prerogative.  If you’re so inconsiderate of others that you think this is a joke or hoax that you wouldn’t protect someone else, shame on you.
Secondly, the statement that COVID-19 doesn’t kill children is false. Look in other states and countries. COVID-19 doesn’t care about race, age, religion. It’s a killer. The State of Florida and the world are much larger than The Villages, let’s start protecting them.

Patrick Connors
Venice, FL

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Get Publix face mask information correct

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident attempts to correct the record when it comes to face masks at Publix.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for getting rid of the trolls

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for getting rid of the trolls.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Tax collector’s renewal notice makes no sense

A Village of Harmeswood of Belle Aire resident is shaking his head after receiving a notice from the Sumter County Tax Collector’s office. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

My head is about to explode over Trump bashing

A Village of Pennecamp resident says his head is about to explode over two previous letter writers who “bashed” President Trump. Read his response.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The square and masks

A Village of Summerhill resident has a message for a fellow Villager who has said he feels uncomfortable visiting the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Election isn’t over until Constitutional requirements met

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident reminds us of the process for counting the electoral vote.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Publix is misleading the customer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident offers a critique of the mask policy at Publix.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Another local COVID-19 death as new cases cropping up across tri-county area

Another local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to pop up across the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Wendy’s restaurant coming to location at Southern Trace Plaza

A new Wendy’s restaurant is coming to a location at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Roseate Spoonbill Behind Lake Deaton Plaza

This roseate spoonbill was spotted behind Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Long-Tailed Skipper On Flower At Fenney Nature Trail

This long-tailed skipper was visiting a flower at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk Watching Over Village Of Collier

This red-shouldered hawk was checking out the scenery in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 and mask misinformation

A reader responds to previous letter writers who offered opinions on Publix’s face mask policy and the threat of COVID-19 to children. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Follow these tips to avoid thieves during busy holiday shopping season

Christmas shoppers are out en masse and that means one thing – thieves are right there with them. We've got some tips to help you keep those criminals at bay.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Election fraud case could come back to bite ‘fake candidates’ and Villages Developer

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is being asked to consider an election fraud complaint filed by Villager Marsha Shearer against The Villages Developer and “fake candidates” Pete Wahl and Jerry Prince.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter County commissioners fighting plan to extend Florida Turnpike

Sumter County commissioners plan to lobby local and state leaders to reject a plan to extend the Florida Turnpike. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the details.
Read more
Health

Another local COVID-19 death as new cases cropping up across tri-county area

Another local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to pop up across the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Wendy’s restaurant coming to location at Southern Trace Plaza

A new Wendy’s restaurant is coming to a location at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 and mask misinformation

A reader responds to previous letter writers who offered opinions on Publix’s face mask policy and the threat of COVID-19 to children. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Get Publix face mask information correct

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident attempts to correct the record when it comes to face masks at Publix.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for getting rid of the trolls

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for getting rid of the trolls.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Follow these tips to avoid thieves during busy holiday shopping season

Christmas shoppers are out en masse and that means one thing – thieves are right there with them. We've got some tips to help you keep those criminals at bay.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s shotgun toting daughter upgrades from public defender

A Villager’s daughter who is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors has upgraded her legal representation.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender registers address at home near family pool in The Villages

A sex offender has registered a temporary address at a home near a family pool in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,919FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,754FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
78.5 ° F
81 °
75.2 °
78 %
1.9mph
1 %
Sun
79 °
Mon
74 °
Tue
59 °
Wed
59 °
Thu
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment