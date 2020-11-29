Critically injured bicyclist in The Villages returns home for Thanksgiving

A resident of The Villages was home for Thanksgiving after she was critically injured in October when she and her husband were struck by a Villager-driven Mercedes.

Jessica Laube was back at her home in the Village of Dunedin after weeks of treatment at Ocala Regional Medical Center. She suffered a head injury and at one point was on a ventilator.

“Her family, (both children came from out of town to lovingly assist) have been tirelessly attending to her needs, taking turns with 8 hour shifts at the hospital,” the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club reported in its Sunday newsletter.

The 60-year-old yoga instructor is still nursing broken ribs and undergoing physical therapy.

Laube and her husband, Robert Hunter, members of the bicycle club, had been riding on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard when they were both struck by the white Mercedes driven by 89-year-old Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Fernandina. She is facing two felony counts of hit and run and remains free on bond.

Hamilton reportedly got out of the car, saw the crumpled cyclists on the roadway, got back in the Mercedes and drove away, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Mercedes had damage to the front and windshield. She later took the car in for repairs in Gainesville, leading to her arrest.