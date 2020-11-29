Sunday, November 29, 2020
Deadly COVID-19 cases nearing 1 million mark in Florida

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the tri-county area and across the state as Florida is nearing 1 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus.

As of Sunday, the Sunshine State was reporting 992,660 cases – an increase of 7,363 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 976,944 are residents. A total of 56,211 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,686 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 18,736 deaths and 54,706 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 42, new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 1,235;
  • Leesburg up 12 for a total of 1,774;
  • Summerfield up eight for a total of 582;
  • Fruitland Park up six for a total of 248;
  • Wildwood up three for a total of 531;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 490;
  • Belleview up two for a total of 499; and
  • Oxford up one for a total of 177.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,442 cases – an increase of 14 from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,931 men, 1,473 women, 19 non-residents and 19 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 803 in correctional facilities. There have been 85 deaths and 319 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 1,117 cases – an increase of seven in a 24-hour period. Besides those cases mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (718), Bushnell (432, 158 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 107 inmates and 51 staff members), Oxford (177), Webster (138), Lake Panasoffkee (106), Center Hill (76), Sumterville (69) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (52). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 119 cases among 12 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 27,046 – increase of 150
  • Men: 12,180
  • Women: 14,529
  • Non-residents: 159
  • People listed as unknown: 178
  • Deaths: 728
  • Hospitalizations: 2,317

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,623 – increase of 92
  • Men: 4,883
  • Women: 5,495
  • Non-residents: 101
  • People listed as unknown: 144
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 741
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 283
  • Deaths: 254
  • Hospitalizations: 832
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,823), Leesburg (1,774), Tavares (938), Eustis (900) and Mount Dora (833). The Villages also is reporting 60 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 12,981 – increase of 44
  • Men: 5,366
  • Women: 7,561
  • Non-residents: 39
  • People listed as unknown: 15
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,204
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,268
  • Deaths: 379
  • Hospitalizations: 1,166
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (10,094), Summerfield (582), Dunnellon (515), Belleview (499) and Citra (226). The Villages is reporting 58 cases. A total of 1,432 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (114) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

