First stickers at newer postal stations show Villagers’ loyalty to Midwest teams  

Meta Minton

Some of the first stickers popping up at the newer postal stations in The Villages are showing residents’ allegiance to teams from the Midwest.

The mailboxes offer a rare opportunity for freedom of expression in The Villages, where there are limits on everything from signage to yard ornaments. Visit any postal station north of State Road 44 and you’ll find a wide assortment of stickers on mailboxes. Stickers offer the resident the ease of zeroing in on a mailbox, thanks to a deeply personal logo. Decals include loyalty to sports teams, colleges, military branches, political parties, past employment and other endearing images.   

This Green Bay Packers logo is on a mailbox at the Village of Bradford.

Stickers have begun to sprout up at the new postal stations in the Village of Chitty Chatty and the Village of Bradford. The early stickers show support for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Red Wings, Michigan State and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

This Chicago Bears logo is on a mailbox in the Village of Chitty Chatty.

A resident of Chitty Chatty has posted stickers to show off the lesser known Missouri University of Science and Technology and the school’s mascot Joe Miner, who embodies rugged individualism and the determination to succeed.

This resident of the Village of Chitty Chatty shows off loyalty to the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The decorative decals are not within the jurisdictions of the Community Development Districts, Architectural Review Committee or even the Developer. The mailboxes are under the authority of the U.S. Post Office. And the Post Office has shown no interest in regulating the stickers.

