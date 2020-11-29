Former resident of The Villages jailed after violating terms of probation

A former resident of The Villages was jailed last week after violating the terms of her probation.

Amanda Burgess, 36, spent two days at the Lake County Jail after violating her probation on charges of violating a court order on domestic violence. A warrant for her arrest had been issued after she was caught with illicit drugs in September in Osceola County. She also failed to submit proof of her participation in an outpatient treatment program on a monthly basis.

She has a history of arrests:

• In 2014, Burgess and her mother were arrested at the mother’s home in The Villages after a 10-year-old called 911.

• In 2016, Burgess had been working as a cashier at Kohl’s in Lady Lake when she allegedly took $150 from the store’s cash register. When questioned by police, Burgess said she knew what she was doing. She told police she was on the verge of losing her house to bankruptcy and needed food so she decided to take the money.

• In 2018, Burgess was out on bond when she was arrested on drug charges.