Let’s remember who President Clinton pardoned

To the Editor:

Recent letters refer to President Trumps pardons in a rather jaundice manner. I recommend these perverted pundits to recall just how the great Democratic POTUS Bill Clinton handled pardons.

Bill issued a mere 456 and wowed everyone by enacting 140 of these on the last day of his second term! Wonder who Bill pardoned? Drug dealers, Cocaine smuggling, tax fraud and evasion, mail and bank fraud, bribery, embezzlement, grand theft, bomb making, sedition and domestic terrorism.

Two cases stand out”

1. Susan Rosenberg, a convicted terrorist and arrested for bombings of the U.S. capital and murder of two police officers during a bank robbery. Served less than one-third of her sentence. Her attorney donated very heavily to Bill and Hill and later to Obama and was rewarded with an ambassadorship to Belgium. He left this plum position in a cloud after being caught soliciting for prostitution.

2. The other case was Marc Rich (a very rich businessman) who was found guilty of massive tax evasion (the biggest case ever prosecuted then) and dealing with the enemy (Iran) during a boycott. He, needless to say, was a keystone Democratic donor to Bill, Hill and the party.

One hopes that we can stop this evil gaslighting of everyone we don’t like and maybe put in context current actions with recent history instead of just babbling away!

George Miske

Lake Shore Cottages