Brazilian with expired Canadian license arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

A Brazilian man with an expired Canadian driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Marcio Silva De Souza, 48, of Orlando, had been driving a black Chevy Cruze at 7:41 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed that the registered owner only had a Florida identification card, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466A.

De Souza handed the police officer an expired Brazilian driver’s license as well as an expired driver’s license from Canada. De Souza said he had lived in Boston for two years and has been living in Florida for a few months. He said he has been working in Florida during the time he has been living here.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.