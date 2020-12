A Drop and Drive Food Drive for Seeds of Hope to benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at United Church of Christ at The Villages at 12514 County Road 101 in Oxford.

Masked and gloved volunteers will collect non-perishable food donations from donors’ vehicle.

“The need is great so please consider driving up and making a donation,” said the Rev. Kathy Peters.

You can contact her at [email protected] or (860) 919-9030 or (352) 775-6670.