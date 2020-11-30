Driver speeding on County Road 466 arrested after marijuana found in car

A driver who was speeding on County Road 466 was arrested after marijuana was found in her car.

Kaitlyn Ann Salerno, 23, of Weirsdale, was driving a maroon Honda Accord at 7:11 p.m. Saturday at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard when she was caught on radar traveling 57 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, the deputy detected the “odor of fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle.” Salerno admitted she had marijuana in the vehicle’s glove compartment. Also found in the vehicle were two multi-color glass pipes, a pack of rolling papers and a red grinder with marijuana residue.

Salerno, who had no previous criminal history, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was also issued a written warning for speeding.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.