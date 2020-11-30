Johnie Mack Wilson

Johnie “John” Mack Wilson, 73, of Summerfield, Florida passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Dianne Wilson for 37 years.

John was born in LaFollette, Tennessee, son of the late Johnie and Louise Wilson. Prior to his retirement he worked for General Motors for 30 years. After retiring to Florida, he worked as a Sound Technician for FBC Belleview for 21 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belleview where he also served as a Deacon.

John is survived by his wife, Dianne Wilson; daughter, Stephanie Laurent and her husband, Marcel of Destrehan, LA, son, John-Paul Wilson and his wife, Sheri of Waynesville, OH, daughter, Nichola Dezwart of New Lebanon, OH, son, Jeremiah Wilson and his wife, Violet of Dayton, OH. He is the grandfather of Kristen, Cameron (Maci), Renee and Rebecca Laurent, Shelbi, Reagan and Ryland Wilson, Jonathan Wilson and Katelyn Christensen, Seth and Devon Wilson. He is the great grandfather of Aubrey and baby Laurent. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James and Marie Wilson and sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and Carl “Jr.”. Shiveley.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the medical staff at West Marion Medical Center along with the staff at Estelle Hospice House. They would also like to express their gratitude for the love and support from FBC Belleview.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Belleview with The Reverend Stan Hannan officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420.

Floral arrangements may be sent to FBC Belleview 6107 SE Agnew Road, Belleview, FL 34420.