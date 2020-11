Jonathan D. Aguirre, 32, of Wildwood, Florida died on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born February 19, 1988 in Bronx, New York to David Aguirre Sr. and Maria (Orengo) Aguirre.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, from 1:00-2:00 pm follow by a Service at 2:00 pm at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home to celebrate Jonathan’s life.