Juveniles arrested after car burglary caught on video near restaurant

A group of juveniles was rounded up after an investigation into a car burglary caught on video near a popular restaurant.

Fruitland Park police officers were called late Thanksgiving night to the area of Legends Bar & Grill after a woman reported a surveillance camera had captured two individuals approaching her vehicle. The video abruptly ended. Four male suspects were apprehended in the wood line off Picciola Cutoff. All four were detained and placed in the back of patrol cars. They admitted they, “Came out to break into cars and get into things,” according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Two of the oldest boys, a 16-year-old from Orlando and a 15-year-old from Leesburg, were identified as the “leaders.” They were taken into custody on charges of attempted burglary.