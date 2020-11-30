Lady felon with ammunition in truck apprehended by Lady Lake police

A convicted felon with ammunition in her truck was apprehended by Lady Lake police.

Courtney Elizabeth Adkins, 37, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white Dodge Ram pickup with Utah plates at 8:23 a.m. Sunday on County Road 466 when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check revealed she was wanted on a Volusia County warrant charging her with dealing in stolen property.

An inventory of the truck was conducted prior to towing and turned up two boxes of .22-caliber long rifle ammunition. Adkins admitted she is a convicted felon.

The New Jersey native was arrested on a charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.