Monday, November 30, 2020
63.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Marsh Bend woman arrested after drinking at town square then getting lost

Meta Minton

Dianne Marie Pavelek

A Village of Marsh Bend woman was arrested after drinking at Lake Sumter Landing and getting lost on the way home.

Dianne Marie Pavelek, 62, was driving a white 2009 Chevy vehicle at 8:18 p.m. Saturday when she made a left turn onto Abaco Path where she entered the cul-de-sac and made a wide turn, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle jumped the curb and drove about 15 to 20 feet into a homeowner’s lawn.

A Community Watch driver spotted the vehicle and feared the driver’s was suffering a medical episode. He pulled to the side of the vehicle on Fenwick Loop and made contact with Pavelek, who had urinated on herself.

She told the Community Watch driver she lives in the Village of Marsh Bend and asked him to follow her home. He could smell “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from the vehicle. He called his supervisor who instructed him to contact the sheriff’s office to report a suspected drunk driver.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, Pavelek told him she was “lost and just wanted to get home,” the report said. She said she had been at The Villages Polo Fields where she “had a couple of drinks” then went to “Lake Sumter Landing square where she had more alcohol drinks and danced.” After she left the square, the New London, Conn. native got lost. She added that she had been at the square with her singles group.

The deputy invited her to participate in field sobriety exercises and asked if she had any physical conditions that might impact her performance. She said she had “tennis elbow,” but tried to show off a dance move, which caused her to fall backward. At about the time the exercises were to commence, Pavelek started to leave.

I asked her where she was going, and she stated she was going to dance,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

She refused to cooperate and began to cry.

“I’m sure I’m impaired and just want to go home!” she told the deputy.

While Pavelek was being transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, she began banging her head against the partition of the patrol car. She provided breath samples that registered .233 and .230 blood alcohol content.

A check revealed she had been arrested on drunk driving charges in 2009 and 2011 in Michigan.

Pavelek was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Related Articles

Health

1 more local COVID-19 death as Florida teeters on 1 million cases of deadly virus

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as the number of new cases of the deadly virus skyrocketed Monday across Florida and the state teetered on 1 million positive results.
Read more
Crime

Lady felon with ammunition in truck apprehended by Lady Lake police

A convicted felon with ammunition in her truck was apprehended by Lady Lake police.
Read more
Crime

Juveniles arrested after car burglary caught on video near restaurant

A group of juveniles was rounded up after an investigation into a car burglary caught on video near a popular restaurant.
Read more
Crime

Driver speeding on County Road 466 arrested after marijuana found in car

A driver who was speeding on County Road 466 was arrested after marijuana was found in her car.
Read more
Crime

Teen driving mother’s vehicle jailed after car burglaries at apartment complex

A 19-year-old who was driving his mother’s vehicle was jailed after car burglaries at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Brazilian with expired Canadian license arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

A Brazilian man with an expired Canadian driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Wrong-way-driving Summerfield man with glassy eyes nabbed on DUI charge

A speeding Summerfield who drove the wrong way on three streets while being pursued by law enforcement found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after zipping past a Marion County sheriff’s deputy who was conducting a traffic stop.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

1 more local COVID-19 death as Florida teeters on 1 million cases of deadly virus

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as the number of new cases of the deadly virus skyrocketed Monday across Florida and the state teetered on 1 million positive results.
Read more
Crime

Lady felon with ammunition in truck apprehended by Lady Lake police

A convicted felon with ammunition in her truck was apprehended by Lady Lake police.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Rainbow Over Village Of Linden

Check out this rainbow over the Village of Linden. Thanks to Steven Sirabella for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Getting Sun Along The Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was getting some early morning sun along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Roseate Spoonbill Behind Lake Deaton Plaza

This roseate spoonbill was spotted behind Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Will the real patriots stand up?

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she saw Trump supporters waving flags and it got her thinking about patriotism.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Marsh Bend woman arrested after drinking at town square then getting lost

A Village of Marsh Bend woman was arrested after drinking at Lake Sumter Landing and getting lost on the way home.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Soccer great Diego Maradona sabotaged his own success

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of soccer great Diego Maradona, who sabotaged his own success with an unhealthy lifestyle.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Marsh Bend woman arrested after drinking at town square then getting lost

A Village of Marsh Bend woman was arrested after drinking at Lake Sumter Landing and getting lost on the way home.
Read more
Health

1 more local COVID-19 death as Florida teeters on 1 million cases of deadly virus

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as the number of new cases of the deadly virus skyrocketed Monday across Florida and the state teetered on 1 million positive results.
Read more
Crime

Lady felon with ammunition in truck apprehended by Lady Lake police

A convicted felon with ammunition in her truck was apprehended by Lady Lake police.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Will the real patriots stand up?

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she saw Trump supporters waving flags and it got her thinking about patriotism.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Neighbors around the world worried about U.S.

A Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook resident says he has talked to friends from Scotland and Canada and they are worried about the United States. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

This wasn’t a typical election

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, attempts to analyze the recent presidential election and its deeper meaning.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Marsh Bend woman arrested after drinking at town square then getting lost

A Village of Marsh Bend woman was arrested after drinking at Lake Sumter Landing and getting lost on the way home.
Read more
Crime

Lady felon with ammunition in truck apprehended by Lady Lake police

A convicted felon with ammunition in her truck was apprehended by Lady Lake police.
Read more
Crime

Juveniles arrested after car burglary caught on video near restaurant

A group of juveniles was rounded up after an investigation into a car burglary caught on video near a popular restaurant.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,936FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,756FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
63.7 ° F
65 °
63 °
71 %
0.6mph
0 %
Tue
61 °
Wed
59 °
Thu
73 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
69 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment