Mary Loretta Collins (Saulnier) passed on Thanksgiving morning November 26, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children. Born in Cambridge, MA to Edmund and Loretta Saulnier, she spent her youth in Norwood, MA with her four older brothers. Mary continued to live in Norwood before retiring with her husband Jack to the Villages, FL where they lived for the past 13 years.

Mary was a wonderful mother to her six children and adored her grandchildren. Her early working days were with New England telephone, but she spent the majority of her working career with Roche Bros. in various capacities where she met her husband Jack. Mary spent much of her children’s’ youth coaching soccer and attending all of their various sporting events. Raised Roman Catholic and remained devout up until the day of her passing as an active member of St. Vincent de Paul. She and her husband were avid golfers and bowlers and did so regularly. They also enjoyed taking many trips all over to California, Arizona, Utah, Las Vegas, the Caribbean, New Hampshire, Texas, and many other places.

Always with a smile on her face, Mary’s laugh was infectious, and she could often be seen dancing and heard singing with her beautiful voice. Mary is survived by her loving husband Jack Collins, children Paul Penza, Elizabeth Johnson and her husband Eric, Jennifer Harbour and her husband Jon, Christopher Penza and his wife Allison, Patrick Penza and his wife Amanda, and Katelynn Penza; step-sons John Collins and his wife Carmella and Michael Collins; brothers William Saulnier and Gerard Saulnier; grandchildren Trevor and Daisy Harbour, Emma and Abigail Penza, Karyssa Johnson, Maxwell and Alexandra Penza; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Jack Saulnier and David Saulnier.

A Celebration of Life for Mary Collins will be planned in The Villages FL at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.