Smash Productions selects cast for Villages-style ‘Honeymooners’ production

The cast for Smash Production’s “The Honeymooners From New York to The Villages” is set.

The production, which follows the Kramdens and Nortons from their apartment in Brooklyn to The Villages, will take place April 5-7 at the Savannah Center. Villagers will enjoy seeing the characters enjoying many favorite activities in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, culminating in the Racoon Convention.

Auditions for the show took place Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 and included social distancing protocols. All told, 52 Villagers auditioned for 18 parts and the cast includes some favorites and newcomers to Smash Productions.

Those selected to play lead roles include:

Dan Pona (Ralph Kramden);

Bill Krone (Ed Norton);

Brooke Bobbitt (Alice Kramden);

Lois Carr (Trixie Norton);

Billie Thatcher (Mother);

Bonnie Williams (Mrs. Manicotti);

Bob Petrucelli (Mr. Manicotti); and

Gary Chubek (Morris Fink).

Barry Corlew is the director and Susan Feinberg is the producer. They say the remainder of the supporting cast is comprised of “strong actors, which will bring this original funny script to life.”

Tickets for “The Honeymooners From New York to The Villages” will go on sale in late January through The Villages Box Office. For more information, email [email protected] or call (410) 818-8510.