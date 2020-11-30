Teen driving mother’s vehicle jailed after car burglaries at apartment complex

A 19-year-old who was driving his mother’s vehicle was jailed after car burglaries at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

Officers responded at about 5 a.m. Saturday to The Quarters Apartments on Teague Trail to investigate a report of a suspicious person attempting to open doors of vehicles, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers apprehended Daunte Xavier Pruitt of Belleview, who admitted he had traveled to the apartment complex in his mother’s vehicle, which he had driven without her knowledge.

He was in possession of a black bag and admitted he had taken it from one of the vehicles parked at the apartment complex.

Pruitt was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and loitering and prowling. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.