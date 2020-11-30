Monday, November 30, 2020
Crime

Wrong-way-driving Summerfield man with glassy eyes nabbed on DUI charge

Larry D. Croom

Mark Anthony Vega

A speeding Summerfield man who drove the wrong way on three streets while being pursued by law enforcement found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after zipping past a Marion County sheriff’s deputy who was conducting a traffic stop.

The deputy reported seeing a white Honda Civic traveling north in the area of the 1900 block of S. Pine Avenue with its “modified exhaust revving.” The deputy then saw the Honda “accelerate rapidly” and estimated the vehicle’s speed to be 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

A K-9 corporal at the same traffic stop pursued the Honda, which was being driven by 21-year-old Mark Anthony Vega. He attempted to stop the vehicle in the 100 block of W. Hwy. 40 but it continued on and traveled the wrong direction on N.W. 1st Avenue, Broadway Street and N. Magnolia Avenue, a sheriff’s office report states.

The Honda eventually stopped in a parking lot on N.W. 1st Avenue in Ocala. The corporal made contact with Vega and reported that he was slurring his words and had glassy eyes. The deputy from the other traffic stop then responded to the scene to conduct an investigation for possible driving under the influence, the report says.

The deputy reported the Vega had watery eyes and he smelled the odor of an “intoxicating beverage” emitting from his breath as he spoke. He invited Vega to participate in field sobriety exercises, which he agreed to do.

Vega failed all five exercises, including being unable to recite the alphabet. He was placed under arrest and provided breath samples that showed blood-alcohol levels of .127 and .126, the report says.

Vega, who lives in the 14000 block of S.E. 63rd Terrace in Summerfield, was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released late Sunday afternoon on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Crime

Marsh Bend woman arrested after drinking at town square then getting lost

A Village of Marsh Bend woman was arrested after drinking at Lake Sumter Landing and getting lost on the way home.
Health

1 more local COVID-19 death as Florida teeters on 1 million cases of deadly virus

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as the number of new cases of the deadly virus skyrocketed Monday across Florida and the state teetered on 1 million positive results.
Crime

Lady felon with ammunition in truck apprehended by Lady Lake police

A convicted felon with ammunition in her truck was apprehended by Lady Lake police.
Crime

Juveniles arrested after car burglary caught on video near restaurant

A group of juveniles was rounded up after an investigation into a car burglary caught on video near a popular restaurant.
Crime

Driver speeding on County Road 466 arrested after marijuana found in car

A driver who was speeding on County Road 466 was arrested after marijuana was found in her car.
Crime

Teen driving mother’s vehicle jailed after car burglaries at apartment complex

A 19-year-old who was driving his mother’s vehicle was jailed after car burglaries at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.
Crime

Brazilian with expired Canadian license arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

A Brazilian man with an expired Canadian driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
