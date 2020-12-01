Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Home Health

Florida zips past 1 million COVID-19 cases as 3 more local residents succumb to virus

Larry D. Croom

Three more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 1 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus.

The latest fatalities all lived in Sumter County. No specific information about the victims was provided Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health. It also wasn’t clear if any of those who lost the battle with the virus were Villages residents.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,008,166 cases – an increase of 8,847 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 991,910 are residents. A total of 56,612 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,715 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 18,916 deaths and 55,197 people have been hospitalized.

Florida is now the third state to pass the 1 million mark in cases, joining Texas (1,264,624) and California (1,238,256). Tuesday’s numbers also mark a whopping 1,615.6 percent increase in the number of cases in the Sunshine State since Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Phase Two of his reopening plan six months ago.

Specific numbers for communities in Florida weren’t provided Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health in what appeared to be a mistake on the reporting form. The communities were listed as they are each day but the total number of cases in each one was omitted with no explanation as to why.

Locally, Sumter County is reporting 3,503 cases – an increase of 36 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,961 men, 1,503 women, 19 non-residents and 20 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 804 in correctional facilities. There have been 98 deaths and 322 people treated in area hospitals.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 27,422 – increase of 240
  • Men: 12,355
  • Women: 14,724
  • Non-residents: 165
  • People listed as unknown: 178
  • Deaths: 732
  • Hospitalizations: 2,340

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,743 – increase of 72
  • Men: 4,946
  • Women: 5,550
  • Non-residents: 106
  • People listed as unknown: 141
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 749
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 283
  • Deaths: 255
  • Hospitalizations: 846

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 13,176 – increase of 132
  • Men: 5,448
  • Women: 7,671
  • Non-residents: 40
  • People listed as unknown: 17
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,215
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,267
  • Deaths: 379
  • Hospitalizations: 1,172

