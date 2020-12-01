Tuesday, December 1, 2020
53.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Former Lady Lake police chief a candidate for town manager position

Meta Minton

Chris McKinstry

A former Lady Lake police chief is a candidate for the town manager position.

Chris McKinstry stepped down as the town’s police chief in December 2018 in a well-publicized battle with then-Town Manager Kris Kollgaard. She had reportedly offered McKinstry the choice between resigning or being fired. Her move irked some of the town’s commissioners and the wounds festered rather than healed. Kollgaard left the post earlier this year with a $54,216 severance payout.

Commissioners agreed to spend $25,000 to hire recruiting firm Colin Baenziger & Associates to lead a search to find a replacement for Kollgaard, who was in the job for more than a decade.

A brochure the firm has created explains, “Lady Lake is looking for a strong, professional manager with a steady hand to help guide the community. The ideal candidate will partner with the Town Commission as a supporter and a trusted advisor. The Commission does not want a ‘yes’ person but someone who will give his/her opinion diplomatically. The individual will be comfortable telling the Commission what it needs to hear, not what it wants to hear. The manager will understand politics but not become involved in them. The ability to anticipate/resolve issues before they become problems is critical. Good judgment and common sense are essential.”

McKinstry believes he fits the bill.

“My management career spans over 35 years in both large metropolitan agencies and small cities. During this time, I have consistently emphasized the need for creating and/or maintaining a true customer service organization,” McKinstry wrote in his application letter.

He noted he holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Florida Atlantic University and is a graduate of the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute’s Command Officers Development Course.

McKinstry was popular in the community, hosting National Night Out events, organizing events that collected bicycles and provided free haircuts for children in need and he spoke at events including ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Park in The Villages.

Related Articles

Crime

Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman

A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ driver with North Carolina license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood

A “nervous” driver with a North Carolina driver’s license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested day after fleeing from deputy during traffic stop

A Wildwood man was arrested a day after fleeing from law enforcement during a traffic stop.
Read more
News

Mulberry Grove Recreation Center and sports pool to be shut Dec. 19

The Mulberry Grove Recreation Center indoor, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance later this month. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Chatham Recreation Center outdoor facilities and pool to be closed

The Chatham Recreation Center outdoor facilities and pool will be closed later this month for maintenance.
Read more
News

Entertainment canceled at town squares due to cold weather

Entertainment has been canceled tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 1) at all three town squares in The Villages due to cold weather.
Read more
Crime

Marsh Bend woman arrested after drinking at town square then getting lost

A Village of Marsh Bend woman was arrested after drinking at Lake Sumter Landing and getting lost on the way home.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman

A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ driver with North Carolina license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood

A “nervous” driver with a North Carolina driver’s license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Green Heron Catches Breakfast Along Fenney Nature Trail

This green heron was catching breakfast along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over Village Of Linden

Check out this rainbow over the Village of Linden. Thanks to Steven Sirabella for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Getting Sun Along The Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was getting some early morning sun along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

There will be a day of reckoning for Hillary

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who described Hillary Clinton as a “class act.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman

A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Update on relief payments for those impacted by COVID-19

Congressman Daniel Webster provides an update on relief payments for those impacted by COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Former Lady Lake police chief a candidate for town manager position

A former Lady Lake police chief is a candidate for the town manager position.
Read more
Crime

Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman

A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ driver with North Carolina license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood

A “nervous” driver with a North Carolina driver’s license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

There will be a day of reckoning for Hillary

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who described Hillary Clinton as a “class act.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaints aren’t fair

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance are not fair. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mailbox stickers make a statement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends that mailbox stickers make a bigger statement.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman

A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ driver with North Carolina license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood

A “nervous” driver with a North Carolina driver’s license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested day after fleeing from deputy during traffic stop

A Wildwood man was arrested a day after fleeing from law enforcement during a traffic stop.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,938FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,757FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
53.4 ° F
55 °
52 °
37 %
1.3mph
1 %
Wed
57 °
Thu
71 °
Fri
72 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
55 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment