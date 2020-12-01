Former Lady Lake police chief a candidate for town manager position

A former Lady Lake police chief is a candidate for the town manager position.

Chris McKinstry stepped down as the town’s police chief in December 2018 in a well-publicized battle with then-Town Manager Kris Kollgaard. She had reportedly offered McKinstry the choice between resigning or being fired. Her move irked some of the town’s commissioners and the wounds festered rather than healed. Kollgaard left the post earlier this year with a $54,216 severance payout.

Commissioners agreed to spend $25,000 to hire recruiting firm Colin Baenziger & Associates to lead a search to find a replacement for Kollgaard, who was in the job for more than a decade.

A brochure the firm has created explains, “Lady Lake is looking for a strong, professional manager with a steady hand to help guide the community. The ideal candidate will partner with the Town Commission as a supporter and a trusted advisor. The Commission does not want a ‘yes’ person but someone who will give his/her opinion diplomatically. The individual will be comfortable telling the Commission what it needs to hear, not what it wants to hear. The manager will understand politics but not become involved in them. The ability to anticipate/resolve issues before they become problems is critical. Good judgment and common sense are essential.”

McKinstry believes he fits the bill.

“My management career spans over 35 years in both large metropolitan agencies and small cities. During this time, I have consistently emphasized the need for creating and/or maintaining a true customer service organization,” McKinstry wrote in his application letter.

He noted he holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Florida Atlantic University and is a graduate of the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute’s Command Officers Development Course.

McKinstry was popular in the community, hosting National Night Out events, organizing events that collected bicycles and provided free haircuts for children in need and he spoke at events including ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Park in The Villages.