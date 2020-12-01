Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Four-vehicle accident in left-turn lane snarls traffic on County Road 466

David Towns

A four-vehicle accident in a left-turn lane snarled traffic early Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466.

The crash Tuesday afternoon occurred in the left turn lane of County Road 466 at Rolling Acres Road.

Drivers waited to give their information to police after the crash on County Road 466.

The cars were in the eastbound left turn lane which was backed up on County Road 466 in front of Village Palms when the accident occurred at about noon, according to witnesses. Three vehicles were attempting to turn left onto Rolling Acres Road when a fourth vehicle, also eastbound, rear-ended one of the vehicles, setting in motion a chain-reaction collision.

Lady Lake police were on the scene investigating the crash. Lake County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

