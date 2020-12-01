Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman

A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.

Edward Thau, 58, is facing charges of aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment following his arrest Friday morning, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy heard a disturbance and found a woman who had escaped to the back yard of the home. She had “visible marks and injuries on her arms,” the report said. During the altercation, Thau had grabbed the woman by her arms and refused to allow her to leave. Thau had threatened that he’d “have her dead” before he would ever let her leave. When he made the statement, he was armed with a rifle-style BB gun and had broken out several windows in the rear of the house. When the deputy knocked on the front door, the woman was able to escape to the back yard.

A criminal history check revealed that Thau had been convicted in 2001 on a charge of battery stemming from an incident in Lady Lake. The Jersey City, N.J. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.