The Mulberry Grove Recreation Center indoor, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Saturday, Dec. 19. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Mulberry Grove Regional Recreation Center at 259-6040.
Mulberry Grove Recreation Center and sports pool to be shut Dec. 19
